Three family members from Lake Havasu City chose to take the cash option in their recent Mega Millions lottery winnings. Choosing the lump-sum option means they'll pocket $75.2 million before taxes instead o taking the $108 million payout over 30 years.
The Arizona lottery announced Saturday that the winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Lake Havasu City's Desert Martini. The multi-draw ticket matched all six numbers in the Friday, Oct. 22 drawing. The award is only the second Mega Millions jackpot ever won in Arizona. Desert Martini will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.
The winners are choosing to stay anonymous under an Arizona law enacted in 2019, but they were identified as a husband and wife and the wife's brother. According to an Arizona Lottery news release, the winners said they play $60 per week. They chose a quick pick and one of the men checked their numbers after the drawing when he discovered they had won. “I was jumping up and down and screaming," he told the Arizona Lottery.
The trio say that they don’t have any big plans for the money and, for now, they’ll take it easy and buy a motorhome. They say they had plans to buy one anyway but now it will be a bit nicer and they’ll get it sooner, the release said. The woman said that when the time is right, they will bid farewell to their jobs and see the country.
In the meantime, the couple plans to pay off their mortgage, buy a new truck, help their kids and maybe take a cruise. The wife’s brother, a U.S. Navy veteran and avid amateur scuba diver, said he would like to take a trip to the Maldives, but the 30-hour trip is daunting and he says he’s “too damn cheap” to travel anything other than commercial.
