Somebody in Lake Havasu City is about to be $108 million richer.
The Arizona Lottery says a multi-draw lottery ticket sold at the Desert Martini bar at 2120 McCulloch Blvd. in Lake Havasu City matched all six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, winning $108 million or $75.2 million as a cash option.
Friday's winning numbers were 09, 14, 26, 29, 66, and 22, with a megaplier of 3x.
According to the Arizona Lottery, the $108 million winning ticket may be paid in 30 payments over 29 years if taken as an annuity or a lump-sum cash payment of $75.2 million. Both prize amounts are calculated before taxes. Desert Martini owners will also receive a $50,000 bonus from the Arizona Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
The Arizona Lottery last reported a winner in Lake Havasu City in April, when a $575,000 Fantasy 5 Jackpot was sold at Albertsons.
