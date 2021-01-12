After canceling winter sports four days ago, the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board reversed its decision in a special meeting on Tuesday, voting 5-4 in favor of moving forward with the season.
The season is scheduled to begin on Jan. 18 with updated guidelines including a mask mandate for students, coaches and officials. Masks are expected to be worn at all times even during competition. Fans will also not be allowed to attend games.
“Any school that violates any of the mandatory modifications, will lose access to AIA officiating,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said during the meeting.
Originally, the board voted 5-4 to cancel winter sports on Friday.
Winter sports at Lake Havasu High School include basketball, soccer, wrestling.
