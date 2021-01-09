There will be no high school sports played in Arizona this winter. The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s executive board voted 5-4 to cancel the high school sports season on Friday, following the recommendation of the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. SMAC cited Arizona’s high hospitalization rate, which currently leads the nation.
“This week, with 93% of all Intensive Care Unit beds and 92% of all inpatient beds are in use, leaving concern that injured students may be unable to receive needed care due to lack of beds or available medical professionals,” AIA Sports Information Coordinator Seth Polansky said in a press release.
AIA Executive Director David Hines said to the best of his knowledge this will be the first time in the organization’s 100-plus year history that an entire season has been canceled. Lake Havasu High School Athletic Director said Friday’s news was a disappointment for many Knights.
“It is still sinking in, to be honest,” Zampogna said. “I’ve communicated with our coaches and it’s still sinking in with them. It is not easy for anyone. It isn’t easy for our coaches who have dedicated so much time, it isn’t easy for our athletes who have dedicated so much time to their sports - it is going to take some time to sink in. That is for sure.”
Winter sports at LHHS include basketball, soccer and wrestling.
Zampogna said the next step for Lake Havasu athletics will be to communicate the executive board’s decision to players, coaches, and the community, then move forward one step at a time from there.
“Like I said, it is all kind of still sinking in. They don’t really teach you this in college so it’s a learning curve for everyone,” he said. “I just want to thank the coaches, players and parents for being as understanding as they can be. Especially for our seniors - I want them to hold their heads high. That is who is going to be impacted most.”
Although winter sports have been canceled, the AIA left the door open for spring sports, which are currently scheduled to begin March 1.
Polansky said spring sports will depend on statewide metrics improving and further evaluation by SMAC and the Executive Board.
Hines said the AIA understands the Board’s position but is saddened by the decision - noting that club sports in Arizona are continuing at this time.
“We want nothing more than for our students to be active in school and participating in interscholastic sports and activities,” Hines said in the press release. “It is my sincerest hope that all Arizonans will follow CDC and Arizona Health guidelines by wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and practicing social distance to decrease cases and hospitalizations. If for no other reason, I hope we can do it for the kids.”
