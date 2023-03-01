Wet and icy road conditions have led to multiple vehicle accidents this week, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Now, Arizona Department of Transportation officials are announcing closures on I-40 and State Route 98 due to severe winter weather.
The announcement came Tuesday, with closures enacted on I-40 between U.S. Highway 93 and the town of Ash Fork. State Route 68 in Kingman has also been closed between mileposts 6 and 18. And according to transportation officials, further closures may be ordered for northern Arizona highways if weather conditions continue to deteriorate.
Officials reported as many as four disabled vehicles or vehicle accidents in the Kingman area alone, on U.S. 93 as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, with snow reported on SR 68 between Kingman and Bullhead City.
No such weather or accidents have yet been reported in Havasu, according to transportation officials.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, those traveling in Central or Northern Mohave County are advised to drive slowly on icy or snow-covered roads. Drivers should accelerate and decelerate slowly to prevent sliding on the roadway. Drivers should also increase their distance behind other vehicles, allowing them more time to stop to prevent a collision.
The national weather service predicts showers and possible thunderstorms throughout Wednesday evening, followed by clear weather in the area of 60 degrees.
Travelers to the Kingman area can expect gusts as high as 38 miles per hour, with snow expected throughout Wednesday evening. High temperatures in the Kingman area are expected to remain at about 44 degrees Thursday, followed by daytime temperatures of 52 degrees on Friday.
