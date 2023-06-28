A portion of Lake Havasu City’s internet web surfing community will go without service this evening, as WireFree Communications makes repairs due to recent vandalism.
According to an announcement this week by the Havasu-based company, a section of long haul network infrastructure was recently damaged by apparent gunfire. Due to the complexity of maintenance and the extent of work required, the company says customers could be without service for as long as six hours starting Wednesday evening.
Outage durations for WireFree customers may take between one and six hours, the company said this week. Customers should prepare for an impact of six hours during the scheduled maintenance window.
Maintenance is scheduled to take place starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, until 7 a.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.