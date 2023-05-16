A woman died after a traffic accident at the intersection of Oro Grande Boulevard and Mohican Drive, according to Lake Havasu City Police.
The accident was reported at about 7:40 a.m., prompting a response by Lake Havasu City emergency first responders. Preliminary investigation appeared to show that the driver of a northbound Toyota Camry, identified as 82-year-old Jill Fetz, failed to stop at a posted stop sign. Fetz’ vehicle was struck by an eastbout Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Fetz died from her injuries at the scene, and the Cherokee’s driver was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident remained under investigation as of Tuesday. According to police, impairment did not appear to have been a factor.
