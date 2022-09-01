An 83-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening in a Bullhead City traffic accident.
Bullhead City Police officers were called to the scene after receiving reports the driver of a vehicle, identified as a 73-year-old man, had struck the victim. The victim died as result of her injuries while en route to a local hospital.
