A woman was hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in a crash Friday evening at the intersection of State Route 95 and London Bridge Road, north of The Shops At Lake Havasu.
According to Lake Havasu City police, preliminary investigations and witnesses revealed a white Escalade was southbound on SR-95 when a black SUV was making a legal left-hand turn onto the highway to go north from London Bridge Road.
The Escalade proceeded through a red light, according to witnesses, colliding with the SUV. Based on observations at the scene, the white Escalade appeared to spin out in the intersection, leaving debris scattered on the pavement. The black SUV ended up south of the intersection down a small hill off the highway.
The crash was reported at 5:32 p.m. Friday.
Two people were in each vehicle, including a juvenile in the SUV.
Officers on scene said the female driver of the SUV had no pulse when first responders arrived, but they were able to get the pulse back with CPR.
The woman was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and her condition was unknown as of 6:30 p.m. All others involved were also transported to HRMC out of precaution due to the dynamics of the crash, officers said. The extent of their injuries was unknown as of 6:30 p.m.
Both vehicles were a total loss, officers said.
All highway traffic was redirected in both directions. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.