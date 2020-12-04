A woman was hospitalized Friday morning after a traffic accident at the intersection of Mesquite and Lake Havasu Avenues.
According to police, the driver of a white Toyota Camry ran a red light at the intersection as she traveled north on Lake Havasu Avenue. The vehicle collided with an orange Dodge Caravan traveling eastbound at the intersection for a green light.
The driver of the Caravan was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with nonfatal injuries.
