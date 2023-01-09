Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the desert west of SARA Park Monday morning, after receiving reports of an ATV crash involving a single female rider.
According to investigators, the victim was operating a quad along a narrow ridge line at about 11 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle and its rider rolled 100 feet down an embankment, injuring the victim at the scene.
Deputies soon found the rider, and Lake Havasu City paramedics treated her at the scene before ultimately transporting the victim to Havasu Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
Investigators say that alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the incident.
(1) comment
Isn't that area off limits to ATVs?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.