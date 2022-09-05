PARKER STRIP -- A boating collision on the Parker Strip killed a California woman Sunday afternoon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Officials said Marilyn Plomann, 69, of Ridgecrest, California, died after a personal watercraft crashed with a boat near Sundance RV Resort.
Deputies with the Sheriff's Colorado River Station's Marine Enforcement Unit responded to the scene of the accident, where they found Plomann unresponsive in the water. Numerous bystanders immediately helped to pull her from the water, brought her to shore and began life saving measures.
Buckskin Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene and treated the victim on shore. Despite life saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at approximately 1:20 p.m. She was turned over to the care of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Coroner Division.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Steven Cook of the Colorado River Station at 760- 326-9200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to use the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com
