The 41st Western Outdoors News annual Striper Derby will be held tomorrow at the Havasu Riviera Marina for the first time.
The tournament officially begins tomorrow at 5 a.m., with boats and anglers allowed on the water as early as 4 a.m. The scales will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Loco’s Cocina will be at the marina serving food for all spectators and anglers.
The second and last day of the tournament will begin Sunday at 5 a.m. Scales will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – making for a much short last day of fishing.
The awards ceremony will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Havasu Riviera Marina.
Awards will go to the top-10 teams, Saturday and Sunday’s blind bogey winners, top-five big fish, big fish optional payouts, Suzuki Spin to Win winner and the grand raffle prize winner.
