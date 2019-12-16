A 5-year-old boy hit by a car just before Parker's Parade of Lights on Saturday night has died.
The boy, who has not been publicly identified by law enforcement, is a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes. He was struck around 6:20 p.m. by a vehicle backing up in the parking area near Wells Fargo Bank.
A crowd was waiting on both sides of Joshua Avenue in downtown Parker for the start of the parade when police cars came quickly down Joshua Avenue with their lights and sirens on. They pulled into the parking and drive-in area of the Wells Fargo Bank at Joshua and 12th Street.
The crowd was informed a helicopter would be landing in the intersection of Joshua and Arizona Avenues, but that was apparently canceled. Two ambulances were seen leaving the bank with their lights and sirens on, heading in the general direction of La Paz Regional Hospital.
The Facebook page of the young boy’s family was filled with condolences and expressions of sorrow on Sunday, Dec. 15. Many offered their sympathies and their prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.