An 86-year-old Las Vegas man received minor injuries when his plane landed upside down in the San Bernardino County west of Needles. According to the Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Jewel Dixon Jr. ran out of fuel while flying a fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna. He was forced to make an emergency landing 20 miles south of Interstate 40 in the Stepladder Mountains area east of Essex. Dixon's plane flipped over and came to rest upside down.
Deputies from the sheriff's aviation division responded to the call just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and found Dixon, who suffered minor injuries. He was flown to deputies who were waiting for him at the intersection of Water Road and I-40, where he was evaluated by paramedics and taken to the Colorado River Medical Center in Needles for further treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.