A body found Sunday on State Route 95 has been positively identified as that of a controversial Youtube personality.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was found slumped in the seat of his vehicle by a passing motorist. When the victim was found to be deceased, Public Safety officials were called to investigate. On Wednesday, Mohave County Medical Examiners positively identified the victim as 53-year-old Conald E. Petersen.
Petersen gained notoriety in social media circles through a series of videos in which he appeared to harass or otherwise disparage public officials, while chronicling his possible drug use under the online alias, “FedSmoker.”
Social media groups and online news publications released unconfirmed reports of Petersen’s death earlier this week. According to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials identified Petersen by his driver’s license after a brief investigation.
Petersen’s cause of death has been ruled as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease – a condition in which a victim suffers hardening or narrowing of his or her arteries that can ultimately cause heart attacks, strokes and other potentially fatal health complications.
According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Petersen was last seen alive at 11 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced deceased at 11:48.
(20) comments
A true A'merican original. He taught us to never hesitate to call the sheriff's department on these chomos and to always follow proto. Keep Featherin' it for FedSmoker 2020
I’m sad Mr. Smoker had passed away. I’ll miss watching videos of this psychotic lunatic terrorizing society.
A jack of all trades. Tattoo/Masseuse, Car Wash, Hair Stylist, Retired Double Agent, and his favorite trade, Cho-Mo hunter and taker of badges. Anyone who didn't follow Proto was done. Keep on featherin' it in Heaven brother.
Resurrection has come. Hunting rose in thicker bush. Margin Saturday at dawn.
Only a week on the Burt Kreishner diet killed poor Fed Smoker. All jokes aside the man was the last of a dying breed. An American Outlaw the likes that won’t be seen again. Keep featherin’ it brother!
This article mentions him as a “YouTube personality” while also mentioning possible drug use, but it forgets to mention the fact this man was a the owner of multiple small businesses, a woman’s rights activist, a dog lover, and most importantly an American hero. He spent his life being a double agent before he retired to focus on more local issues. RIP Fed smoker.
Proto has been irrevocably broken, Ted & Caroline will be devastated and will require 10 benadryl, just so they can get past the grief in 4 strokes. Keep on stamping those chomo's in featherin heaven, brother.
He didn’t follow proto and he wound up having CHEST PAINS. He’s taking chomo’s badges in heaven now. Feather it in peace brother
Ta ta there Fedsmoker
Featherin' in heaven [innocent]
Light your brain on fire and stamp those foreheads in retired double agent heaven brother.
Time to smoke some pigs for real in Heaven, brother.
Now he'll be in heaven taking Angels wings. Feather In Peace, chomo.
1 less member of the Cool Guy club. Heaven has a new protector. Feather it forever brother.
This is most unwelcome news. Low and loose as can possibly be. Everybody keep your jeans high and tight as you can get ‘em all week long in honor of FedSmoker. And when yer featherin’ it bruthr keep Judge the dog in your thoughts because I’m sure those cops cremated him ASAP.
Thank you for all the self dental care and hair featherin tips. RIP Fed
Up in heaven is Fedsmoker... teaching Kobe how to feather it brother! RIP Forever missed
What a shame to lose such a cool guy. Just a blessin in the skies now. Next time I'm just glassin, I hope hes looking back down at us watching out for the cho-mos.
Fedsmoker may be gone, but his feathering it will always live on in our hearts.
Rest in proto
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.