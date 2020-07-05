The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says deputies located a body from Lake Havasu on Thursday night. The identity of the body has not been confirmed, deputies said on Sunday morning.
However, friends and family of Raegan Heitzig, the woman who went missing after a boat crash on Labor Day 2018, said Saturday they believe the body is hers.
The body was recovered north of the Sandbar area on Lake Havasu, deputies said.
Heitzig is the last victim of a crash that killed three and injured nine on the Colorado River in 2018. hile riding a passenger boat in the area of Topock, Heitzig’s boat collided with another watercraft, ejecting all passengers. The accident killed four, including Heitzig, and injured nine. Three of the deceased victims were recovered from the water within weeks of the accident. As of this week, however, Heitzig’s remains have not been found.
