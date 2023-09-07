When the Lake Havasu football team takes the field today against rival Mohave for the annual Golden Shovel game, it will mark the 54th time the Knights and Thunderbirds have battled it out for the iconic shovel that broke ground on both schools more than half a century ago.
In that first ever game in 1969, multi-position player Greg Gibbs, who was a co-captain and the only senior, led Havasu to beat Mohave 40-6 in Bullhead City. The Knights ended up going 7-0 overall that season and is still the only Havasu team to go undefeated to this day.
“I think we had a little bit better of a team (than Mohave) but we were all young and played our part,” Gibbs said. “I remember at the end of the game the superintendent handing the Golden Shovel to me. That was the beginning of it all.”
Gibbs said he remembers the team being happy it won the Golden Shovel but that first one did not have as many implications as the second and all the rest to follow.
The whole Havasu/Mohave rivalry essentially started after that first game. Once the Knights had the shovel, they did not want to lose it. Havasu held on to it for three straight years before Mohave beat the Knights 28-16 in 1972 for the Thunderbirds first possession of the shovel.
Eventually, after each Golden Shovel game, the fierce rivalry would grow into what it is today. It’s the game that is circled on every player and spectator’s calendar.
Believe it or not, though, back then in the early days of the program the real rival was Kingman.
The high-schoolers in the early days of Lake Havasu City — along with those in Bullhead City — were bused to Kingman for school. According to Bruce Haught, who was a junior guard on that first football team, going to school in Kingman and being from Havasu was tough.
“I’ll never forget it. If you were from Havasu, everyone gave you a hard time,” Haught said. “The kids from Bullhead City and us were kind of allies. I remember when we won that Golden Shovel game, we were all happy.
“But the rival back then was Kingman. We could have lost every game that season, but if we beat Kingman, it would have been a success. We did beat them too, and I remember how crazy that hour-and-a-half bus ride was all the way back home because we’re all so happy.”
Despite the lack of the rivalry back then, Gibbs and Haught both are proud to have been a part of that first team that ignited the rivalry that exists today.
“It probably meant more the second year for the guys that won it the first year because they knew what they were playing for,” Gibbs said.
“The first year we were just like ‘we won the Golden Shovel. Cool.’ Now it means a lot to me to have been a part of that first team and start the tradition.
“Not many people can say they were part of the first football team to play at a new high school and be a part of the start of a tradition. It is pretty special to me. There is no doubt about that.”
Things are a bit different today than they were back then. Instead of a sod field on the peninsula, like the early Havasu teams played on, the Knights are playing in a relatively new Lee Barnes Stadium that cost about $8 million dollars to renovate. The stadium is named for Havasu’s first football coach, who led the Knights for their first three seasons, and in eight seasons total in four stints as head coach.
Mohave constructed a new field house to hold athletic games, which was completed before the 51st Golden Shovel game.
(1) comment
The 54th Golden Shovel Game will be played today, September 8th! Lake Havasu High School first opened on September 8th, in 1969!! GO KNICHTS!!
