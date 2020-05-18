Lake Havasu City’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan calls for more than $18.5 million in FY 2020-21 to complete the projects identified, and about $79 million over the course of the next five years. But Vice Mayor David Lane noted that the funding for most of those projects wouldn’t be available for a new courthouse.
For example, there are $16.7 million in projects proposed at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport over the next five years but the CIP plans for $14.4 million of that to come from Federal Aviation Administration grants. The Arizona Department of Transportation also provides additional grant money for many projects identified at the airport.
“If you look at the airport, the vast majority of those dollars were from FAA grants,” Lane said. “The flood control washes are paid for with the flood control budget, the utility funds pay for upgrades to utilities, the Highway User Revenue Funds are used for roadway construction, then the wastewater fund is paying for the wastewater. So when you look at the vast majority of our budget the funding sources there are specific to those projects. We are not really spending any money out of the general fund because we don’t know what the general fund is going to be. So right now it is all day-to-day operations.”
But the general fund is where the money to build a new courthouse would have to come from, Lane said, and there isn’t much wiggle room with the general fund next year.
In FY 2020-21, the only CIP projects paid for in the general fund are $180,000 to design needed improvements at the Aquatic Center HVAC that Froslie said were identified during an assessment conducted in 2017-18, $228,000 for improvements at Dick Samps Park which got underway this year, and about $20,000 each for a police fuel facility and a police facility assessment. Even if it were possible to push all of those projects back, it would still only free up about half of the $700,000 cost to design the courthouse during the first year of the project.
“There are no significant projects funded through the general fund, including the courthouse, in the next budget year,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “That is purposeful because we do not know what the revenues are for the next fiscal year. Our predictions are a 20 percent decrease – or a $7 to $9 million impact to Lake Havasu City.”
— Michael Zogg
