What is the Queen Creek transfer agreement?
In 2019, Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions offered to transfer 2,088 annual acre-feet of fourth-priority Colorado River water rights from Greenstone-owned GSC Farms, in Cibola, to the Central Arizona community of Queen Creek. Despite objections by counties including Yuma, La Paz and Mohave, the agreement was approved in 2021 by Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke, and could receive final approval this year from the U.S. Burewau of Reclamation.
What’s the problem?
For Queen Creek residents, there isn’t one. According to statements in 2021 by Queen Creek Communications and Marketing Manager Constance Halonen-Wilson, that water isn’t being used to expand the city at the river communities’ expense, but to diversify Queen Creek’s finite pool of groundwater with a sustainable water source. But for the river communities, it’s not just one community that may see fourth-priority water rights as an opportunity to quench their thirst. According to attorneys from Phoenix-based Clark Hill International Law Firm, an approval of that transfer agreement could establish legal precedent which would allow other agricultural interests on the Colorado River to pursue similar agreements with other communities and possible stakeholders.
What you should know
An Olympic-sized swimming pool, averaging six feet deep, would contain about 88,000 cubic feet of water. The proposed water transfer agreement would provide Queen Creek with about 1,033 swimming pools of water per year. Compared to the sheer amount of Colorado River water that runs through the Grand Canyon State (of which Arizona is allotted 2.8 million acre-feet), even that might seem like a drop in the bucket.
But with an ongoing drought and looming water restrictions due to shortages at Lake Mead, that water is about to become a lot more valuable.
What is Mohave County suing for?
Mohave, La Paz and Yuma Counties, as well as the City of Yuma, are seeking a court order that would prevent the water transfer agreement from taking place without an environmental assessment acknowledging the impact of climate change on Colorado River water levels and pending cuts to water allocations throughout Arizona.
