Things were heating up along the Bridgewater Channel Thursday night as some of Lake Havasu City’s best chefs fought for the title of Havasu Top Chef for 2020.
After two grueling rounds, where chefs were tasked with creating dishes with four mystery ingredients in 20 minutes, Mudshark’s team came out on top.
Seven teams from different kitchens competed at the London Bridge Convention Center, including Boat House Grill, Mudshark, College Street Brewhouse, Havasu Regional Medical Center, The Nautical Turtle Grille, Ójala and Four Clovers.
In the first round, the mystery ingredients were lion’s mane mushrooms, ground Angus beef, one pomegranate and gummy worms.
Ingredients in the second round included one blood orange, head-on shrimp, farro and Shamrock Farms strawberry milk.
Event attendees were given a front row seat to the action, adding even more pressure to the chefs working quickly to get dishes ready. Culinary students from Lake Havasu High School’s WAVE program were also on hand to assist with any food preparations needed.
