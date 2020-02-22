The longest world’s longest endurance race made its return to Lake Havasu but was met with some unexpected wet weather.
That didn’t stop the 16th Annual Mark Hahn 300 from running or from spectators showing up in droves.
JB and Hugo Pastorello, of France, were the overall champions on Saturday. The pair rode a Kawasaki for the win. Christopher Landis and Tory Snyder, of Delray Beach and Bradenton, Florida, respectively, were the runners-up. Michael Sparks and Brian Smith of Lake Havasu finished third.
The Pastorellos were also the winners in the PA4 class, while Sparks and Smith were the champions in the 4SS class.
Preston Matzdorff and Raphael Mauren of Lake Havasu were the winners of the 4SMU class.
Steve Friebe of Clovis, California and Jerry Ham of Oklahoma teamed up to win the 4SNA class.
Mike Neumann of Bullhead City and Levi Sampoyo of Las Vegas won the MS class.
Steve Bascom, Kerrie Ann Mulvey and Chris Steenbrook of Lake Havasu finished first in the S2Su class.
