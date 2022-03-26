If you have a sunny spot in the yard that looks perfect for a flower garden, make sure you choose plants that thrive in the hot sun without a lot of extra care.
Some plants love our sun, others faint at the thought. Dry heat can be uncomfortable when the temperatures top 95 degrees, and monsoon humidity can bring on an overwhelming mugginess. People have air conditioning to escape oppressive summer weather, but our plants aren’t so lucky.
Perennials with deep taproots and water-conserving leaves tolerate heat and sun better than annuals. Annual flowers never have a chance to develop an extensive root system because they exert most of their energy producing so many flowers.
Choose wisely when planting annual flowers that will have to stand up to hot weather. With dry heat, a little afternoon shade and a functional layer of premium mulch helps sustain most plants, and eliminates the need for constant watering. Plants contending with summer heat plus monsoon humidity face a host of additional problems, especially if the heat and moisture persist through the evening hours. These conditions require suitable plants and adjustments in care. Also essential because heat-stressed plants attract more insects, pests and fungal diseases.
Here are my nine plant choices that stand up to both heat and humidity. You still need to keep these favored selections watered regularly, but they won’t faint during the heat of the day or require a lot of additional care.
Amaranth
There are many varieties of amaranth. Some are grown strictly as flowers, some for their leaves and others for use as a grain. Backyard gardeners love them for their chenille-like blooms and colorful foliage.
Celosia
The flower heads of Celosia are as brilliant as flames in a fire pit. The flowers remain attractive for weeks and make exceptional cut bouquets and dried flowers.
Chili Peppers
These plants generally are not grown for their flowers, but for their gently spicy to mouth-scorching
peppers. Most are small and challenging to harvest, but someone noticed how beautiful they are and thought to try them in her flower garden. The shapes of the plants and their pretty blossoms also are elegant additions.
Lantana
For desert blooms through summer’s heat, lantana’s fame is widespread. Miss Huff Lantana is the only variety that comes back perennially in the mountains of Arizona. This orange bloomer likes as much sun and heat as she can get! No animals bother or eat lantana, including destructive javelinas.
Marigolds
Because marigolds are so ubiquitous, we don’t give them their due. These are extreme workhorses in mountain gardens. They do best in full sun and prefer being on the dry side. Deadhead spent flowers for endless waves of mop-top blooms well into autumn. An added benefit is their ability to repel mosquitoes around the patio, as well asparagus beetles, bean beetles, nematodes and even rabbits!
SunBelievable Brown Eyed Girl Sunflowers
This jewel for a backyard garden offers amazing summer colors with large, vibrant blooms. This award-winning, multi-branching, heat-loving flower produces thousands of flowers in a single season! Bright yellow petals with a dash of rich red surround the large brown center of each sensational flower. Excellent in borders and containers.
Nierembergia
The difficult- to-spell Nierembergia, comes from the name of Spanish Jesuit, Juan Eusebio Nieremberg. While the name is a mouthful, “Nierembergia” remains more popular than its common name, “Cupflower.” It’s a favorite in containers, but equally at home in the garden, and makes an excellent edging plant.
Verbena
Gorgeous purple flowers cover this summer-long bloomer held over compact green foliage. This bloomer loves bright gardens and summer heat, and grows best in poor soils with less water; the perfect native flower for summer-long performance!
Zinnias
These well-loved plants genuinely love the heat. They bloom so quickly that they are favorites for cutting flower gardeners. Pinch back spent flowers and they bloom again in just days! There’s a zinnia color for everyone, from peppermint stripes, to eye-popping golds, to delicate pastels.
Ken Lain is owner of Watters Garden Center in Prescott.
