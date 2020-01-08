THURSDAY
Noon: Public gates open (All entrances)
Food vendors open (Vendor row)
Gondola Club/Pilot tent opens
Noon – 10:30 p.m. : Carnival Open
Noon – 6 p.m. : Vendors & Art Village Open (Vendor Row)
Noon – 6 p.m. : Various activities on the balloon field (Balloon Field)
3 p.m. -5 p.m.: Tethered balloon rides (Adult – $20 pp, Kids 5 y/o – $5, 6-11 y/o – $10) (Tethered ride sale tent)
3:30 p.m. -4:15 p.m. : Un-tethered balloon rides ticket sales for Friday afternoon ($200 pp) (Ride sale tent)
3:30 – 6:30 p.m. : Live Entertainment “BarRoad Time” Country Rock (Main Stage – Food Court)
4:15 p.m.: Afternoon Mass ascension (Balloon field) (Weather permitting)
5 p.m. -9 p.m. : Gondola Club / VIP Dinner (Gondola Club/VIP/Pilot Tent)
6:30 p.m.: Night Glow or Field of Fire (Balloon Field)
7:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m. : Live entertainment “Littletown” Classic Rock (Main Stage – Food Court)
9 p.m. : End of scheduled festival events.
Fun Zone & some vendors will remain open after 9 p.m.
10:30 p.m. : Fun Zone & VENDORS CLOSE
FRIDAY
6 a.m. : Public gates open (All entrances) (Special Needs Group 9:00 – Noon)
Food vendors open (Vendor row)
Gondola Club breakfast (VIP Tent)
6 a.m. : Untethered Balloon Rides Ticket Sales for Friday Morning ($200 pp – Ride Sale Tent)
7:20 a.m.: Sunrise Flag Ceremony (Balloon Field)
7:45 a.m.: Mass Ascension (Balloon Field)
8 a.m.: Special Shaped Balloons on Display for Photographic Opportunities (Grass Balloon Field)
10 a.m. -10:30 p.m. : Carnival Open
8 a.m. -6 p.m. : ALL Vendors & Art Village Open (Vendor Row)
8 a.m. -3 p.m.: Tethered balloon rides (Adult – $20 pp, Kids 5 y/o – $5, 6-11 y/o – $10) (Tethered ride sale tent)
9 a.m. : Live art demonstrations (Art Village)
10 a.m. : Paper Balloon Launch (Bleachers)
10:30 a.m. : Mohave County Sheriff K-9 Demo (Bleachers)
11 a.m. : Jacob Jax: Unbelievable Magic (Bleachers)
11:30 a.m. : The Comedy & Juggling of Michael Goudeau (Main Stage)
12:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m. : Live entertainment “Brodie Stewart” (Main Stage – Food Court)
1 p.m. : The Comedy & Juggling of Michael Goudeau (Main Stage)
1:30 p.m. : Jacob Jax: Unbelievable Magic (Main Stage)
2 p.m. : Mohave County Sheriff K-9 Demo (Bleachers)
2:30 p.m. : Jacob Jax: Unbelievable Magic (Main Stage)
3 p.m. : Hot Hips Belly Dancers (Bleachers)
3:30 p.m. : The Comedy & Juggling of Michael Goudeau (Main Stage)
3:30 p.m. -4:15 p.m. : Un-tethered balloon rides ticket sales for Friday afternoon ($200 pp) (Ride sale tent)
3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. : Kite Show (Grass Field/Beach)
4:15 p.m. -6:30 p.m. : Live Entertainment “Sixties Mania” (Main Stage – Food Court)
4:15 p.m. : Afternoon Mass ascension (Balloon field) (Weather permitting)
5 p.m. -7 p.m. : Gondola Club / VIP Dinner (Gondola Club/VIP Tent)
6:30 p.m. : Night Glow or Field of Fire (Balloon Field)
7:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m. : Live entertainment “Kevin Jaxon” (Main Stage – Food Court)
10:30 p.m. : End of scheduled festival events.
Fun Zone & some vendors will remain open after 9 p.m.
Saturday
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. : Public gates open (All entrances)
Food vendors open (Vendor Row)
6 a.m.: Gondola Club breakfast (Gondola Club/Tent)
6 a.m.: Un-tethered balloon rides ticket sales for Saturday morning ($200 pp) (Ride sale tent)
7:20 a.m.: Sunrise Flag Ceremony (Balloon Field)
7:45 a.m.: Mass ascension (Balloon Field)
8 a.m.: Shaped Balloons on Display for Photographic Opportunities (Balloon Field)
9 a.m. -10:30 p.m. : Carnival Open
8 a.m. -6 p.m. : Vendors & Art Village Open (Vendor Row)
8 a.m.: Balloonfest 5K starts (Main Stage – Food Court)
8 a.m. -3 p.m.: Tethered balloon rides (Adult – $20 pp, Kids 5 y/o – $5, 6-11 y/o – $10) (Tethered ride sale tent)
9:30 a.m. : Lake Havasu Black Belt Academy Demo (Bleachers)
10 a.m. : Live art demonstrations (Art Village)
Kidz Zone activities: Face painting, Craft Tent, Braids & Beads, & G a.m. esPaper Balloon Launch (Bleachers)*
10:30 a.m. : Mohave County Sheriff K-9 Demo (Bleachers)
11 a.m. : The Comedy & Juggling of Michael Goudeau (Bleachers)
11:30 a.m. : Jacob Jax: Unbelievable Magic (Main Stage)
Acrobatic Frisbee Dog Show (Bleachers)
12:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m. : Live Entertainment “The Borrowers” – Main Stage
Havasu Elite Baton Twirlers (Bleachers)
1 p.m. : Jacob Jax: Unbelievable Magic (Bleachers)
1:30 p.m. : Acrobatic Frisbee Dog Show (Bleachers)
The Comedy & Juggling of Michael Goudeau (Main Stage)
2:30 p.m. : Jacob Jax: Unbelievable Magic (Bleachers)
Hot Hips Belly Dancers (Main Stage)
3 p.m. : Mohave County Sheriff K-9 Demo (Bleachers)
3:30 p.m. : Hot Hips Belly Dancers (Bleachers)
The Comedy & Juggling of Michael Goudeau (Main Stage)
3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. :Untethered Balloon Rides Ticket Sales for Saturday Afternoon ($200 pp-Ride Sale Tent)
4:15 p.m. -6:30 p.m. : Live Entertainment “Josh West” (Main Stage – Food Court)
4:15 p.m. : Afternoon Mass ascension (Balloon field) (Weather permitting)
5 p.m. -7 p.m. : Gondola Club / VIP Dinner (VIP Tent)
6:30 p.m.: Night Glow or Field of Fire (Balloon field)
7:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m. : Live entertainment “One Way Out” (Main Stage – Food Court)
10:30 p.m. : End of scheduled festival events.
Sunday
6 a.m. -3 p.m. : Public gates open (All entrances)
Food vendors open (Vendor Row)
6 a.m.: Gondola Club breakfast (Gondola Club Tent)
6 a.m.: Un-tethered balloon rides ticket sales for Sunday morning ($200 pp) (Ride sale tent)
7:20 a.m.: Sunrise: Flag ceremony (Balloon Field)
7:45 a.m.: Mass ascension (Balloon field)
8 a.m.: Shaped Balloons on Display for Photographic Opportunities (Balloon Field)
9 a.m. -3 p.m. : Carnival Open
8 a.m. -3 p.m. : ALL vendors & Art Village open (Vendor row)
8 a.m. -3 p.m. : Tethered balloon rides ($20 per person, Kids 5 y/0 = $5, 6-11 y/o = $10)) (Ride sales tent)
10 a.m. : Live art demonstrations (Art Village)
Kidz Zone activities: Face painting, Craft Tent, Braids & Beads, & G a.m. es (Kidz Zone)
11 a.m.: Paper Balloon Launch (Bleachers)
11:30 a.m. : Hot Hips Belly Dancers (Mainstage))
12 p.m. Lake Havasu Black Belt (Bleachers)
12:30 p.m. : Live Entertainment “Mad Iguanas”- Main Stage
12:45 p.m. : Hot Hip Belly Dancers (Bleachers)
3 p.m. : END OF SCHEDULED FESTIVAL EVENTS
