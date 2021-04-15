Transportation
The largest single federal grant source for Lake Havasu City is the U.S. Department of Transportation. Havasu received a total of $944,414 in federal transportation grants in FY2019-20 – nearly half of all federal grants awarded to the city.
The Federal Aviation Administration accounted for a little less than $500,000 of the total amount awarded for transportation – all of which were specifically earmarked for improvement projects at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. The FAA typically provides about 90% of the money needed for maintenance and other safety projects at the airport, and those dollars cannot be spent on anything other than an airport.
Included in the half-million from the FAA was $69,000 in CARES money for the airport – separate from the $6.4 million awarded to Lake Havasu City. Knudson said the airport was able to use its CARES allocation to offset the cost of infrastructure improvements and the 5 or 10 percent local match that is generally required to match federal grants for airport projects.
FY2019-20 was also the first year in more than a decade that the city was able to receive grants from the Department of Transportation for a transit system. Lake Havasu City was awarded a total of $158,914 in federal grants to supplement preparations for the planned new transit system. Other transportation-related grants helped pay for the Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization’s operations, as well grant money meant to help the city pay for extra police officers on duty during specific busy holiday weekends.
Justice and Homeland Security
The U.S. Department of Justice provided Havasu a little more than $320,000 in grants in FY2019-20.
Most of those grants are awarded to the Lake Havasu City Police Department to aid with equipment purchases or beef up victim assistance services. Knudson said grants that come from the Department of Homeland Security are often also used to purchase police equipment.
The municipal court was also awarded about $4,300 from the Department of Justice to help the court report criminal histories to the national database.
Health and Human Services
The Lake Havasu City Municipal Court also got a boost in funding through grants from the Department of Health & Human Services – specifically the Substance Abuse Mental health Services Administration –which awarded $224,932 for Havasu’s drug treatment court.
Interior
In FY2019-20, Lake Havasu City was awarded a total of $88,712 in Water SMART grants. Although the city didn’t receive any such grants during FY2018-19, Knudson said Havasu has used those grants in the past to boost water conservation educational efforts in the city. The Water SMART grants are also used to purchase new water meters to help Havasu replace some of its aging meters.
Housing and Urban Development
Every year Havasu received grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Community Development Block Grant program – which helps rehabilitate housing of low-income residents. In FY2019-20 Havasu received $383,512 for CDBG – little more than $40,000 more than it got the year before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.