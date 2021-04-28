A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Tuesday after police say they found 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine in his Constellation Drive home.
According to Havasu police, detectives from the Department’s Special Investigations Unit served a drug-related search warrant in the 2400 block of Constellation Drive just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Detectives searched the home and found 2.2 pounds of meth, three firearms, more than $6,000 in cash and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, a news release said.
Police arrested Donald Bendixsen, 64, was arrested during the warrant search. Police say he will face charges of possession of dangerous drugs, drug sales in a drug-free school zone, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The home is about a quarter-mile away from the Lake Havasu High School campus.
During his initial appearance, Bendixen was held on $500,000 bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
