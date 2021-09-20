July 2021 July 2020 YTD 2021 YTD2020
Total Active Listings 483 578 NA NA
Sold Listings 207 260 1,480 1275
Average Sell Price $518,820 $411,122 $460,736 $373,316
Median Sell Price $459,900 $359,900 $409,900 $325,000
- Information provided by the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors
