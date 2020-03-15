Desert Hills precinct:
Desert Hills Fire Station, 3983 London Bridge Road
Lake Havasu North precinct:
Mountain View Property Owners Association, 2635 Anita Avenue
Bethany Bible Church, 1200 Park Terrace Avenue
Lake Havasu South precinct:
Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Boulevard
Quality Inn, 271 Lake Havasu Ave 5
Community Presbyterian Church, 3450 Chemehuevi Boulevard
St. Michael’s United Methodist Church, 2895 Jamaica Boulevard S
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.