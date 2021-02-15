Sales tax by industry
Havasu has seen its sales tax revenue increase across nearly all industries so far this fiscal year, led by a massive 60.7% increase, year-to-date, in the accommodations industry from July to November 2020 compared to the same time in 2019.
During that time retail sales have brought in 28.2% more than in 2019 producing almost $1.7 million more in sales tax than the previous year. The city has also collected 17.4% more from the use tax and 14.7% more from the construction tax. Rental, leasing and licensing (11.1%), restaurants and bars (10.8%) and communications and utilities (5.8%) have also brought in more so far this year.
Only the “other” category has dropped so far in FY 2021, falling 33.8% which amounts to about $36,000 less than in FY 2020.
Retail sales in November
Brick and mortar retail sales dipped slightly in November 2020 compared to 2019, but all other retail categories were higher this year as Havasu brought in 16.9% more sales tax.
Non-store retailers, comprised mostly of online sales, has been perhaps the largest beneficiary of the pandemic so far and saw a 49.5% increase in November 2020 compared to the same month in 2019. Home furnishings and appliances, food and beverage stores, and building materials, law, and garden also did particularly well during November with increases of 24.1%, 23% and 19.1% respectively.
Motor vehicle and part sales brought in 13% more in sales tax than in November 2019, while the “other” category increased by 16%.
Retail sales, which brought in a total of $251,261 in city sales tax in November, declined by 1.7% compared to the same month in 2019.
Bed Tax/Restaurant and Bar Tax
Both Havasu’s 3% bed tax and its 1% restaurant and bar tax had another great month in November.
The restaurant and bar tax saw a 57.2% increase in November 2020 compared to 2019 to bring in roughly $62,000 more. That boosts the food and beverage tax year-to-date increase in 2020 up to 18% with nearly $100,000 more produced by the tax than in the same time in 2019.
The bed tax, which applies to hotels, motels and short term rentals, saw a slightly smaller 48.8% increase in the month of November but it has been having a better year overall. From July through November the bed tax has produced $817,070, which is 60.8% more than the previous year.
Other major revenues
In addition to the city sales tax, Lake Havasu City has several other sources of major revenue. Although none of them have seen as much of an increase as Havasu’s sales tax, most other major revenue sources are also coming in at least a little bit higher than the previous year.
Havasu’s portion of state shared sales taxes was 6.9% higher than in November 2019, and has produced 10.1% more so far this fiscal year. Other state shared revenue was up 15% in November and is 16.8% high year-to-date.
Havasu also reported it has issued 22% more residential permits so far in FY 2021 combining for a 28.3% increase in value. Meanwhile non-residential permits have increased 7% so far this year but the value of those properties is down about $3.2 million. In all, Havasu’s revenue from licenses and permits is 7.7% higher from July to November than it was in 2019.
The Highway Users Revenue Fund has been up and down so far this fiscal year, but it was up by 7.2% in November 2020 compared to 2019. In all, it has produced 1.6% more money for Havasu’s roads from July through November than it did last year, and is currently 37.9% above budget.
Havasu’s water and wastewater fees have both remained fairly flat so far this fiscal year. Water charges from July through November produced 3.8% more in 2020 than in 2019, while wastewater charges brought in 0.6% more during the same time.
