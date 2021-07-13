Tax rate* Tax Levy
Property tax $0.6718 $5,607,695
London Bridge Plaza $0.7370 $15,574
McCulloch Median $0.5040 $62,687
Irrigation & Drainage District $268.85 $5,684,564
* Irrigation and Drainage District tax rate is per acre of property, other property tax rates are per $100 of assessed value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.