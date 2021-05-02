Monet Land advanced the furthest of any Lake Havasu Knight at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division II Singles Championship this weekend.
Land finished as a top eight player after getting eliminated in the quarterfinals on Saturday. She received a 6-0, 6-0 loss to top-seeded Emily Flowers of Catalina Foothills. It’s Land’s third singles loss of the season.
“She’s only a sophomore and to be able to go in there and make it to the second day, making it to the last eight in all of Division II, that’s saying a lot for her,” Havasu coach Greg Brueckner said about Land’s performance this weekend. “We talked afterwards and during the tournament on things we know she needs to do better and she really wants to get better and at least try to repeat what she did this year next year, if not, better.”
Flowers, who will play for the division II championship against Notre Dame Prep’s Brooke Belitz on Monday, entered the tournament with an 8-0 singles record and holds a combined 18-1 career singles mark.
The quarterfinals took place at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale, where the semifinals were also played Saturday. The D-II championships are scheduled to take place at the Glendale venue on Monday.
Land, who was the No. 8 seed, earned two wins in straight sets in the first two rounds. In her first match on Friday at the Phoenix Tennis Center, Land defeated Arcadia’s Samantha Field in a 6-0, 6-0 final.
Later in the second round – also played in Phoenix – Land earned a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Saguaro’s Rianna Muntean. Land, as the Knights No. 1, previously defeated Munteen 7-5, 6-1 during an 8-1 victory for Havasu on March 23.
“She did what was expected of her,” Brueckner said on Land’s win in the first two rounds. “She won pretty handily in round one and round two…and in the third round, we knew that Emily Flowers is a very, very tough player. She’s the No. 1 seed and won the tournament as a freshman.”
During her sophomore season, Land had a combined 22-4 record with an 11-2 mark in singles and doubles. Land, who played in the No. 1 slot all year, started the season winning her first 11 matches in straight sets with six of those victories coming in 6-0, 6-0 sweeps.
“She was mentally strong the whole weekend,” Brueckner said. “She focused on the task at hand. Even though the result wasn’t good today, it was still a great experience. She fought for every point and continued to work hard. She has nothing to be ashamed of. She should be proud of the way she did this weekend.”
Anderson, Savita eliminated by top doubles seed
Havasu seniors Megan Anderson and Kovina Savita were eliminated from the D-II doubles tournament after a 6-0, 6-0 loss in the second round to top-seeded Abbigail and Annabelle Mulick of Catalina Foothills. The Mulicks will compete for the state title on Monday against Canyon View’s Madeline Monroy and Kambra Roles.
Prior to their elimination, Anderson and Savita, who served as the Knights’ No. 2 pair all season, earned a win in the first round. Anderson and Savita defeated Sahuarita’s Sierra Ryan and Ava Gilbert 6-3, 6-1.
In their final season as Knights, Anderson and Savita were 5-1 as a doubles teams. Anderson had a 4-3 singles record as Havasu’s No. 2 player while Savita had a combined 7-3 record in singles. Savita went 6-0 at No. 3 and 4-3 in the No. 4 spot.
Havasu’s Dreisbach, Bekkedahl and Sain compete in boys tournament
Seniors Trent Dreisbach and Hayden Bekkedahl competed in the doubles tournament for the third time in their prep careers.
Dreisbach and Bekkedahl, who manned the Knights’ top doubles spot all season, were eliminated in the second round after a 6-1, 6-3 loss to No. 5 seed Drew Hildebrand Nate Miyata of Cactus Shadows.
The seniors earned a first round 6-1, 7-5 win over Myles Miller and Zach Zhang of Notre Dame Prep. Dreisbach and Bekkedahl entered the tournament with a 7-4 record.
The duo made their first state appearance as freshman in 2018 and lost 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. During their sophomore appearance, they won their first round match 6-1, 6-2, but were eliminated in the second round with a 6-1, 6-2 defeat.
Sophomore Christian Sain represented Havasu for the first time at the singles tournament.
Sain, who was Havasu’s No. 1 all season, had an early exit with a 6-0, 6-0 first round loss to Estrella Foothills’ Noah Killeen – the bracket’s No. 8 seed. Sain previously lost to Killeen 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 match when the Knights lost 5-4 to the Wolves on April 6.
The sophomore had an overall 15-6 record including a 6-5 mark in singles and 9-1 in doubles with his older brother Mason Sain.
Knights set to host quarterfinals
There’s still tennis to play for Dreisbach, Bekkedahl and Sain, as the 4-seeded Knights host No. 5 Paradise Valley in the Division II team quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Trojans will bring a 12-0 record to Havasu against the 9-1 Knights.
Paradise Valley defeated No. 12 Ironwood Ridge 5-1 in the first round.
Winner advances to the semifinals at the Paseo Racquet Center on May 8.
