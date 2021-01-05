Provider Appointments
Albertsons Pharmacy mhealthsystem.com/COVID3204
North Country Healthcare northcountryhealthcare.org/covidvaccine1a/
Havasu Regional Medical Center Email HRMCC19vac@lpnt.net and HRMC will follow up to schedule an appointment
Lake Havasu Primary Care Text or call 928-453-0777 ext. 4
Safeway Pharmacy mhealthsystem.com/COVID0216
Vaccinations are currently only being scheduled for those in the 1A population
