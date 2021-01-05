Provider Appointments

Albertsons Pharmacy mhealthsystem.com/COVID3204

North Country Healthcare northcountryhealthcare.org/covidvaccine1a/

Havasu Regional Medical Center Email HRMCC19vac@lpnt.net and HRMC will follow up to schedule an appointment

Lake Havasu Primary Care Text or call 928-453-0777 ext. 4

Safeway Pharmacy mhealthsystem.com/COVID0216

Vaccinations are currently only being scheduled for those in the 1A population

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.