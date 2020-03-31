Havasu's essentials
Daisy Nelson
Reporter
Daisy Nelson (formerly Finch) is an alumnus of the ASU Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.
(1) comment
Our paper needs to be urging everyone with any contact with the public to be wearing, at the very least, home made masks while at work. This will remind them not to touch their faces. Please PLEASE look at what is happening in small rural towns like Albany, Georgia. They had out of town visitors, like Havasu does all the time, and now they’re in a horrible situation. As of now they have close to 4000 cases and over 108 deaths. They are not unlike Lake Havasu City in the sense that they are small and have a vulnerable population. Why aren’t we just hammering this home in Havasu? We need to be talking in the paper about what’s happening in smaller rural towns and do a better job warning our locals and getting the word out to younger populations who think that this is a joke.
