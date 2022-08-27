Heather

Heather is a caring person with a great sense of humor. She enjoys playing games on her tablet, reading and watching silly YouTube videos. Heather’s true passion lies in her love for drawing as she’s incredibly talented and creative with her artwork. Get to know Heather and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.