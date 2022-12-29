- Underpaid Teacher Seeks Online Work – Former Thunderbolt Middle School teacher Samantha Peer caught national headlines when her adult entertainment account on OnlyFans was discovered by school officials.
- Canceled Off-road Races – The much anticipated Parker 250 and 425 off-road races hosted by Best in the Desert announced their cancellation on Dec. 13 due to the Bureau of Land Management’s non-issuance of permits.
- HRMC Changes CEO – Following Havasu Regional Medical Center’s former CEO Mike Patterson’s departure on Aug. 5, the facility will welcome his replacement, Philip Fitzgerald, on Jan. 3.
- Island Developments – City Council will review proposal changes for an 18-acre single family residential development on the Island, along with a general plan amendment, during their Jan. 10 meeting.
