Hospital / 2020 Net operating profit (loss) in millions / Change from prior year
Abrazo Heart / $12.3 / $4.6
Abrazo Arrowhead / $25.3 / (-$0.4)
Abrazo Central / $7.6 / (-$16.8)
Abrazo Mesa / $0.5 / $2.1
Abrazo Scottsdale / $10.1 / $4.5
Abrazo Surprise / (-$0.4) / *
Abrazo West / $34.6 / $2.1
Arizona General / (-$7.0) / $4.1
Arizona Orthopedic Surgical & Specialty / $2.7 / $0.2
Arizona Spine & Joint / $8.0 / (-$0.06)
Aurora Behavioral Health System / $2.7 / $0.3
Avenir Behavioral Center / $2.6 / $3.4
Banner Baywood / $29.2 / $4.1
Banner Behavioral Health / $1.4 / 0.9
Banner Casa Grande / $12.6 / $12.9
Banner Del E. Webb / $51.9 / $3.7
Banner Desert / $153.2 / $15.6
Banner Estrella / $69.4 / $16.4
Banner Gateway / $96.7 / $29.4
Banner Goldfield / (-$2.3) / (0.2)
Banner Heart / $41.2 / $5.1
Banner Ironwood / $15.6 / $4.8
Banner Ocotillo / (-$8.0) / *
Banner Payson / $1.8 / (-$6.9)
Banner Rehabilitation Phoenix / (-$3.0) / *
Banner Rehabilitation West / (-$3.3) / *
Banner Thunderbird / $96.7 / $31.5
Banner University Phoenix / $40.8 / $41.6
Banner University South / $23.2 / (-$5.2)
Banner University Tucson / (-$5.5) / $49.3
Benson / $6.6 / $7.6
Canyon Vista / (-$2.6) / (-$10.6)
Carondelet Marana / ($1.9) / 0.7
Chandler Regional / $47.0 / 0.7
Cobre Valley Regional / $3.9 / 0.05
Copper Queen Community / $0.7 / (-$5.8)
Copper Springs / $4.6 / (-$3.3)
CORE Institute Specialty / $9.0 / (-$2.8)
Cornerstone Behavior Health El Dorado / $1.1 / $0.7
Cornerstone Southeast Arizona / $2.0 / $1.6
Dignity East Valley Rehabilitation / $7.9 / $0.5
Dignity General Mesa / (-$19.1) / $1.1
Destiny Springs $1.8 / $4.8
Flagstaff Medical / $39.3 / (-$11.3)
Florence Hospital / (-$5.4) / *
Guidance Center / $0.3 / (-$0.5)
Havasu Regional / $69.6 / $1.1
Haven Senior Horizons / $1.2 / (-$0.1)
HealthSouth East Valley Rehabilitation / $3.8 / (-$2.3)
HealthSouth Rehabilitation Tucson / $5.5 / (-$0.01)
HealthSouth Rehabilitation Southern Arizona / (-$0.4) / ($0.1)
HealthSouth Scottsdale Rehabilitation / ($0.3) / (-$3.1)
HealthSouth Valley of the Sun Rehabilitation / $0.6 / (-$1.3)
Holy Cross / $8.8 / $8.3
HonorHealth Deer Valley / $18.9 / $0.7
HonorHealth John C. Lincoln / $32.3 / $11.0
HonorHealth Rehabilitation / $4.1 / $2.5
HonorHealth Osborn / $16.5 / (-$14.1)
HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea / $47.3 / $17.0
Honor Health Scottsdale Thompson Peak / $13.0 / (-$0.2)
Kingman Regional / (-$0.6) / (-$3.3)
La Paz Regional / $1.5 / $1.1
Little Colorado / $1.7 / $0.8
Mayo Clinic / $105.5 / (-$56.3)
Medical Behavioral Northern Arizona / (-$3.1) *
Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation / $1.1 / (-$0.2)
Mountain Vista / $2.1 / $15.9
Mt. Graham / (-$5.4) / (-$6.3)
Northern Cochise / (-$1.5) / (-$2.0)
Northwest / $29.1 / (-$15.9)
Oasis Behavioral Health / $8.7 / (-$0.2)
Oasis / $3.7 / (-$1.0)
Oro Valley / $15.6 / (-$1.3)
Page / $1.0 / (-$1.8)
Palo Verde Behavioral / $2.0 / (-$0.01)
Phoenix Children's / $196.4 / $135.8
Phoenix Medical Psychiatric / (-$5.8) / *
Quail Run Behavioral / $8.3 / (-$1.1)
Rehabilitation of Northern Arizona / ($-0.1) / $0.8
Santa Cruz Valley Regional (fka Green Valley / (-$5.1) / $15.5
Select Specialty Phoenix / $4.1 / $0.4
Select Specialty Phoenix Downtown / $0.6 / (-$1.0)
Sonora Behavioral Health / $2.8 / (-$1.8)
Sonora Health and Emergency Center / (-$6.9) / *
St. Joseph's Tucson / $12.7 / $35.6
St. Joseph's Medical Center / $21.8 / $32.7
St. Joseph's Westgate / $14.8 / $8.9
St. Luke's Behavioral / $0.5 / (-$3.7)
St. Mary's / (-$3.8) / $27.0
Summit Healthcare / (-$0.1) / $8.6
Tempe St. Luke's / $5.3 / $9.1
TMC Geropsychiatric / $0.5 / $0.1
Tucson Medical Center / $34.2 / $6.7
Valley / $9.6 / (-$2.5)
Valley View / $1.7 / $2.6
Valleywise (fka Maricopa Medical) / ($-129.2) / (-$52.0)
Verde Valley / $26.5 / $0.2
Western Arizona Regional / $17.6 / $11.2
Wickenburg Community / (-$7.3) / (-$5.6)
Windhaven Psychiatric / (-$0.3) / $0.3
Yavapai Regional / $50.5 / (-$16.9)
Yuma Regional / $13.5 / (-$0.4)
Yuma Rehabilitation / $6.7 / (-$1.3)
Summary / $1,500.7 / $392.7
*No 2019 figures
-- Source: Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.