INGREDIENTS
Sliced mushrooms
Shredded carrots and celery
Cubed soft tofu
Steamed white meat chicken pieces
Black (mushroom) fungus
Thinly sliced bamboo strips
*secret (salty Sichuan preserved vegetable)
Whipped egg
White pepper
Chili sauce
Chicken broth
White vinegar
Cornstarch (for thickening)
Soy sauce
