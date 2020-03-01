Classrooms: $25-30
Elementary gyms: $40-45
LHHS gyms: $50-105
Performing Arts Center: $200-205
Elementary libraries: $35-40
Thunderbolt library: $40-45
LHHS library: $50-55
Art, band, choir rooms: $45-50
Thunderbolt softball field: $35-40
LHHS baseball field: $50-55
With lights: $$80-85
LHHS football field/track: $70-75
With lights: $100-105
