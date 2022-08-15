The possibility of a major expansion that would add 500 to 700 employees at Bagdad’s Freeport McMoRan Mine is driving a proposal for a master-planned residential and commercial project in the nearby Yavapai County town of Kirkland.
And that, in turn, has led to an outcry from residents of the rural community of Kirkland. This past week, nearly 500 people had signed a petition against the project.
As of Friday, Aug. 12, Yavapai County officials said the proposed Kirkland project is still in the early stages of review and has yet to be scheduled for a public discussion by the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission or the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.
County Development Services Director Jeremy Dye said this past week that a staff-level code review meeting is being planned between the county and the developers to discuss how to move forward, but that the matter has yet to appear on an agenda for a county board or commission.
And the office of Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg, whose district the project would be in, released a response to constituent concerns. Noting that Oberg’s office has been receiving many emails about the project, the response stated, “Since an owner has the right to petition the county to develop his/her property, we must allow that process to evolve.”
In the meantime, Oberg suggested that the best approach for opponents of the project “is to continue expressing their concerns with the Pronghorn Development Group, and the community outreach person at the Bagdad Mine.”
Meanwhile, a number of the details for the project appear to be evolving as Freeport-McMoRan continues to conduct a feasibility study on the expansion of the Bagdad copper mining operations.
PROJECT DETAILS
The Kirkland project was initially presented to the public during a July 28 community meeting hosted by Oberg in Skull Valley.
Then, on Aug. 1, Pronghorn Communities Kirkland LLC submitted a letter of intent to Yavapai County Development Services outlining the plans for a project called 3 Corner Ranch that is proposed as a Planned Area Development (PAD) on about 100 acres near Kirkland Junction.
The letter of intent stated that on July 21, Pronghorn Community Kirkland, LLC, had purchased about 100 acres at 9425 S. Kirkland Valley Road, just south of the intersection of Highway 96 and Iron Spring Road.
“The property currently has a residential house, a barn, corrals, a well, a large canopy for horse stalls, and a large state lease associated with the land,” said the letter of intent.
The letter of intent referred to plans for as many as 2,800 homes, along with water and wastewater systems, a gas station and grocery store, and recreation facilities.
But, according to information from Freeport-McMoRan this week, many of the details for the project are still under review.
In an email response to the Daily Courier on Friday, Aug. 12, Freeport-McMoRan spokesperson Linda Hayes said, “We are partnering with The Pronghorn Group to explore housing options for the permanent expanded workforce required for the potential mine expansion, as the Bagdad townsite footprint is limited by present mining operations.”
Hayes’ response added that the company is continuing to work on a feasibility study for an expansion at its Bagdad copper mining operations.
Travis Hess of The Pronghorn Group later added, “The amount of housing will be examined in the feasibility study and dependent on Freeport’s needs for permanent workforce housing and other housing needs of Yavapai County.”
According to the Aug. 1 letter of intent, along with the housing, the project would include: additional wells; an approximately 220,000-gallon water storage tank; a booster station for domestic and fire flow; a sewer treatment plant and water and sewer infrastructure; a clubhouse; a laundry facility; pickleball courts; a horseshoe area; a movie room; and a picnic area with canopies, barbecues and picnic tables.
The project is also being proposed to have business and public facilities such as a gas station; a small grocery store; a restaurant; a transportation and assembly area; and a proposed fire and police station.
“We look forward to a PAD planning review with the Yavapai County staff and other concerned parties as soon as possible,” the developers’ letter concluded.
KIRKLAND RESPONSE
Already, hundreds of people in the rural community of Kirkland have taken a stand against the project, which they say would more than double the community’s population and bring an influx of unmanageable traffic, the need for more public safety services, and declining property values.
In the developers’ letter, Ben Snyder, managing partner of Pronghorn Communities, stated that employees who would construct and then maintain the Bagdad mine expansion would live at the Kirkland site and be shuttled by chartered buses to and from the Bagdad Mine.
That is among the points that have caused concerns for Kirkland residents, who say the influx of temporary and transient workers would negatively impact the community’s rural atmosphere.
“Residents in this rural community where horses and cattle outnumber people are opposing any zoning change on land that currently allows only one house per two acres,” states a news release from the “No Man Camp” opposition group.
Doug Huls, a Kirkland resident and one of the organizers of the opposition campaign, noted that Kirkland’s current population is 1,637, and the addition of 2,800 homes would more than double the town’s population.
In addition, the prospect of having dozens of chartered buses per day driving the 38 miles of winding road between Kirkland and Bagdad has also caused concerns, Huls said.
“The infrastructure and social structure of the communities (Kirkland and Skull Valley) cannot handle that type of influx,” the No Man Camp campaign news release added.
In Freeport-McMoRan’s Aug. 12 response to the Courier, the company says the temporary construction workers needed for the expansion would not be housed in the Kirkland area, and adds that no decision had been made on where the temporary workers would be housed.
“The ongoing feasibility study for the potential mine expansion will identify locations for accommodating construction workers,” the company said in response to a question on where the temporary workers would be housed.
While the No Man Camp group’s news release notes that its members do not object to the mine’s expansion, it says residents “simply believe it is the mine owner’s responsibility to house and manage their transient workers, not Kirkland’s.”
Along with the concerns about the sheer number of workers that would be added to Kirkland’s population, the No Man Camp group also stresses the impact of traffic. “To date, there has been no meaningful plan proposed by the developer to address the increased traffic or the increased demand on public safety resources.”
An “inevitable decline in property values” is also among the community’s concerns about the impacts from the proposed project.
MINE RESPONSE
Along with stressing that a feasibility study is ongoing, Freeport-McMoRan also provided a number of other high-level facts about the expansion, including:
• Bagdad operations now employ about 1,150 people. The expansion is projected to add 500 to 700 permanent employees.
• An independent Social Impact Assessment will be conducted on all activities associated with the proposed Bagdad expansion plans before they are finalized to understand and fully characterize the actual and potential impacts of the expansion project, including housing and infrastructure.
• Pending the initial review by the Yavapai County Planning Division, Freeport anticipates that an independent consultant will begin the Social Impact Assessment with community interviews and meetings, beginning before the end of the year.
Freeport adds, “As a site that is certified to the Copper Mark Responsible Production standard, we are invested in not only hearing from community members, but also acting on that input for mutual benefit.”
