Lake Havasu City Code lays out all of the options residents have for draining pools and spas within city limits. Although the code lists four options, the city has prioritized each option and asks citizens to select the first option available to them. Public Works Director Greg Froslie went over each option with the city council during the work session on Tuesday.
Option 1: Drain on personal property
The number one option, according to the city, is to drain all or part of the pool water onto your own personal property. This option can be done any time of day, without any restrictions. But residents should take care not to drain onto any adjoining property or allow the water to leave the property.
“I think most of us would find that quite challenging to find an area on our own property to discharge that kind of water,” Froslie said.
Option 2: Drain into an adjacent wash
If the yard cannot handle any or all of the pool water, the second best option according to city code is to drain into an adjacent wash. This option can also be done any time of day, without any time restrictions.
City code does dictate that the property owner is responsible to ensure that the drainage does not cause erosion or sediment transport on the banks or bottom of the wash.
Option 3: Drain into the sanitary sewer
Although there are a lot of washes throughout Lake Havasu City, not all properties border a wash. If neither of the first two options are viable, residents are asked to call the wastewater department to provide at least a 72-hour notice before draining into the sewer system. Froslie said this is done to give the department a heads up, and to ensure that the caller lives in a location that can handle the extra discharge into the sewer.
“This is a good option, however, not everybody is on the sanitary sewer system and we have a handful of areas in town that have neighborhood pump stations that don’t have the capacity to accept 10,000 or 15,000 gallons of water all at one time,” Froslie said.
He said there are about seven such smaller pump stations throughout town.
“If they don’t call and they drain their pool to that lift station it will be overwhelmed, it will overflow, and our SCADA system will alter the staff to go out there because there is a problem,” Froslie said. “That is why we put it in the code that they have to call.”
Pool water should also never be drained into a septic tank.
Option 4: Drain into the street
Residents with a septic tank, or who are told the sewer system cannot accept their pool water would then move on to the final option – draining directly into the street. Froslie told the council that de-chlorinated swimming pool and spa discharges are among a list of 15 non-stormwater discharges that are specifically allowed under the city’s stormwater permits. All other discharges into the system are not permitted.
Although draining into the street is allowed as a last resort, pools can only be drained between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Froslie said that is meant to minimize the impact and nuisance to neighbors and people using the roads.
