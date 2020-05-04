Watch
• Channel 4
• https://lakehavasucity.calendar.aspx, click on “Calendar,” look for the May 7 City Council meeting and click on “In Progress” in the “Video” column.
Call in and listen
• Phone number: 1-888-240-2560
• Meeting ID: 938 418 435
How to comment
• Email comments to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov or
• Visit https://lakehavasucity.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, look for the May 7 City Council meeting, and click “eComment,” in the far right column. Click on the “comment” button to the right of the screen for at least.
•Comments must be received at least an hour prior to the scheduled start time.
• Please include your name and address, as well as the meeting date in the subject of the email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.