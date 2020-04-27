Watch
• Channel 4
• https://lakehavasucity.calendar.aspx, click on “Calendar,” look for City Council meeting and date and click on “In Progress” in the “Video” column.
Call in by phone
• Phone number: 1-888-240-2560
• Meeting ID: 938 418 435
How to comment
• Email comments to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov or
• Visit https://lakehavasucity.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, search for the meeting date, and click “eComment.” Then scroll down to the agenda item you wish to comment on and click the “comment” button to the right of the screen.
• Comments must be received at least an hour prior to the scheduled start time.
