MATERIALS
• Clear plastic binding cover
• Elastic band or shoe lace
• A foam strip
• Scissors or a box cutter
• Glue
ASSEMBLY
1. Cut the elastic band to around 11-12 inches.
2. Measure the length of the binding cover and cut the foam strip to match.
3. Cut holes near both edges of the binding cover near the top.
4. Put the ends of the elastic strip through the hole, fold it back onto itself, and glue it to keep it in place.
5. Glue the foam strip to the top edge of the binding cover to cushion the forehead.
