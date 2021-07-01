WHAT YOU NEED
Before getting started, existing customers will need to track down the last bill that they received. Specifically, they will need their new account number, as well as the amount due on their last bill. Only bills sent after June 14 will include a new account number. If the last bill received was sent prior to June 14 it will still have the customer’s old account number. See below how to use an old account number to obtain the new number.
Customers who do not have their last bill can contact customer service at 928-453-4146 or email cscounter@lhcaz.gov to get the information they need to register.
FIND YOUR NEW ACCOUNT NUMBER
- Go online to utilities.lhcaz.gov
- Fill in the boxes with your old account number, putting the numbers before the dash in the first box and the number after the dash in the second box.
- Click on the “Get Account” button in the lower left.
- Your new account number will appear on the page, directly below “New Account Number.”
HOW TO REGISTER
- Go online to customerconnect.lhcaz.gov
- Click on the orange “New User – Register Now” icon to the far right of the page.
- Fill in the form using your new account number – the account number included on any bill sent before June 14 will not work.
- Once every box is correctly filled in, click on the “Register” button in the lower right hand corner.
- If there are any errors, they will be noted at the top of the page. If everything was entered correctly you will be notified that an email has been sent to complete the registration.
- Open the email with the subject line “LHC Customer Connect New User Registration.”
- Read the email and click on the second link to complete the registration process.
