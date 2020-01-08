What: Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair
Where: Windsor 4 State Park on London Bridge Road
Hours: Thursday: noon-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday: 6 a.m.-3 p.m.
Admission: $15. The wristband is good all four days.
Night Glow: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Balloon rides: $200 per person. Launch at 6 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Tethered balloon rides: $20. Kids under 5, $5. Ages 6-11, $10.
Parking: Catch a free shuttle to the festival’s main gate from one of five off-site parking lots. They are:
- Mohave Community College (1961 W. Acoma)
- Lake Havasu High School (2631 S. Palo Verde)
- Dirt lot south of the Aquatic Center (100 Park Ave.)
- Transfer Station (behind Desert Rose and Mudshark Deli)
- Pima Wash across from Lake Havasu Dialysis (2353 Mesquite)
Highlights: Carnival, food and merchandise vendors, live music, acts and demonstrations.
Safety first: Smokers must step outside the festival grounds if they wish to partake. Organizers said ignition points in the vicinity of combustible propane tanks is a recipe for disaster. Also, no pets allowed.
