Those planning to attend the free Saguaro Day at the Bill Williams Refuge, 9 a.m.-noon, should know there is no food or beverage service.
To get there from Lake Havasu City, travel 17 miles south on Hwy 95 until you cross the Bill Williams River. Continue for ½ mile and turn right into the visitor center parking area at Mile Marker 161. For questions or more information, contact Joey Saccomanno at 928-667-4144, ext. 128 or joseph_saccomanno@fws.gov.
