What: Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo

Where: SARA Park Rodeo Grounds

When: Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. each day

Cost: $15 includes admission to Little Delbert Days; children 15 and under are free

What: Little Delbert Days

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily

What: Briana Payne Band concert

Where: Rodeo arena

When: Saturday, 4-8 p.m.

What: Pre-Rodeo Party

Where: Mudshark Public House, 1095 Aviation Dr.

When: Friday, 7-10 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.