What: Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo
Where: SARA Park Rodeo Grounds
When: Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. each day
Cost: $15 includes admission to Little Delbert Days; children 15 and under are free
What: Little Delbert Days
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
What: Briana Payne Band concert
Where: Rodeo arena
When: Saturday, 4-8 p.m.
What: Pre-Rodeo Party
Where: Mudshark Public House, 1095 Aviation Dr.
When: Friday, 7-10 p.m.
