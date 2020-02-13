The 9th annual Line Dance on the London Bridge is 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 atop the London Bridge. Proceeds benefit the Havasu Community Health Foundation’s low-cost medical screenings, programs and support groups.
The cost is $15 before Feb. 21 or $25 on the day of the event. Register online at www.havasucommunity healthfoundation.org, call 928-453-8190 or visit the foundation at 94 S. Acoma, Suite 101.
