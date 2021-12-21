Although Premier Manufacturing has been operating out of the former Kmart facility for more than a year, most of the efforts have been focused on the inside of the building where the advanced manufacturing operation has gotten up and running. But changes to the outside of the building are coming soon.
CEO Ryan Busnardo said he is currently working out permitting to install gates in the back of the building, which is currently being used for parking for all of PMG’s employees. He said he hopes to have the gate installed within the next couple weeks. At the same time, he said the company’s employees will soon begin parking out in front of building and entering through the front entrance. That will make their cars more visible from the road, and Busnardo said the idea is to help make the shopping center look a little livelier.
Busnardo said signage for PMG is also in the works. He expects to put up new signs on the front of the building and along McCulloch Boulevard by the end of January. Once that is complete, Busnardo said he plans to update the signage for the rest of the shopping center as well. Formerly the Kmart Plaza, the shopping center will be rebranded to “The Cove” with the titular store now gone.
Busnardo also has plans for more work on the inside the building in 2022. The facility is already home to PMG’s corporate headquarters, but Busnardo said he is hoping to build out offices and an area for customer service to work that is separated from the rest of the factory. He said his goal is to be able to start construction on the offices in about six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.