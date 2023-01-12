NOTE: These restrictions and penalties are subject to change until they are formally adopted by the Lake Havasu City Council.
Normal conditions
RESTRICTIONS
- Water waste caused by easily correctable leaks, breaks or malfunctions. Water must be shut off, or fixed within 10 business days of notification.
PENALTIES
1st violation: Verbal notice
2nd violation: Written notice and a required water audit of the facility
3rd violation: Written notice and $100 charge to next water bill
4th violation: Written notice and $250 charge to next water bill
5th or more: Written notice and $500 charge to next water bill
Tier 1 shortage
RESTRICTIONS
- All restrictions for normal conditions.
- Hotels and motels shall post notices encouraging water conservation practices, including the option of not having linens and towels laundered daily.
- Taking shorter showers
- Turning off water when not actively using while brushing teeth, shaving, or washing dishes
- Not using water to hose/wash buildings or impervious surfaces without a shut off nozzle.
- Reducing or making plan watering more efficient
- Practices such as covering pools and spas, or replacing toilets, clothes washers and dishwashers with high efficiency units.
- Draining pool water into city sewer system, instead of the street
- Correcting leaks, breaks or malfunctions within 72 hours of receiving notice
- Restaurants refrain from serving water unless requested by the customer
- Not operating irrigation systems between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Odd numbered addresses not irrigate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
- Even numbered addresses not irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays
PENALTIES
1st violation: Written notice and a required water audit
2nd violation: Written notice and $250 charge on next water bill
3rd violation: Written notice and $500 charge on next water bill
4th or more: Written notice and $1,000 charge. City will discontinue water service until City Manager or designee has determined the user has provided reasonable assurances that future violations will not occur. Charge for restoring service will be 2.5 times the city’s current rate for activating service.
Tier 2 shortage
RESTRICTIONS
- All restrictions for normal conditions and Tier 1 apply.
- Must fix correctable leaks, breaks or malfunctions within 72 hours or receiving notice.
- Cannot use water to wash motor vehicles and watercraft without a positive or automatic shut-off nozzle.
- Cannot operate a decorative fountain without a recirculating system.
- Odd numbered addresses may water on Monday and Friday.
- Even numbered addresses may water on Tuesday and Saturday.
PENALTIES
All penalties for Tier 2 shortages are the same as in Tier 1.
Tier 3 shortage
RESTRICTIONS
- All restrictions for normal conditions, Tier 1, and Tier 2 apply.
- Odd numbered addresses may only water on Monday.
- Even numbered addresses may only water on Wednesday.
- Cannot use water to wash motor vehicles and watercraft, without a positive or automatic shut-off nozzle.
- Cannot use water from City fire hydrants for construction or pest control purposes. (Potable water can still be used for construction or pest control, but not from a city fire hydrant. The city will also make effluent available for those purposes.)
PENALTIES
1st violation: Written notice and $500 charge on next water bill
2nd violation: Written notice and $750 charge on next water bill
3rd violation: Written notice and $1,000 charge. City will discontinue water service until City Manager or designee has determined the user has provided reasonable assurances that future violations will not occur. Charge for restoring service will be 2.5 times the city’s current rate for activating service.
Wet water shortage
RESTRICTIONS
- All previous restrictions still apply.
- Cannot operate irrigation systems using potable water
- Cannot water turf or landscaping with potable water
- Cannot drain swimming pool or spa, unless failure to do so will cause structural failure of the pool or spa, or otherwise required by state regulation.
- Cannot operate an outdoor misting system
PENALTIES
All penalties for wet water shortages are the same as in Tier 3.
